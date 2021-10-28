Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 13,409 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $23,754,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $553.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $585.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $614.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $333.31 and a twelve month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,132. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

