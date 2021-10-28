Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $24.28 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,623 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $24,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after buying an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Motors by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,859,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,790,000 after buying an additional 2,248,337 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

GM stock opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

