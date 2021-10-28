Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $22.22 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $22,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13,993.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $167.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

