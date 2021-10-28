Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,257 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CSX by 191.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 201.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CSX by 188.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 199.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

