Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 77,582 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,582 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,706,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 66,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $122.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $128.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

