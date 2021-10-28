Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $23,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of CE stock opened at $163.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.74. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.14 and a fifty-two week high of $173.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.