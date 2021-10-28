Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $22.01. Approximately 2,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 92,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Luxfer alerts:

The company has a market cap of $586.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Luxfer’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.76%.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Luxfer by 3,557.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 159,185 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Luxfer by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,901,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after buying an additional 74,814 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,170,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at $1,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.