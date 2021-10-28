Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ LBC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. 28,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,516. The stock has a market cap of $730.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Luther Burbank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Luther Burbank worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.