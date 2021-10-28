Lunyr (LUN) Price Up 22.8% Over Last Week

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $365,159.95 and approximately $163.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. One Lunyr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00049509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.10 or 0.00208419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00099275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

