Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LUN. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$15.30 target price (down previously from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.95.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN stock traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$7.73 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.78. The stock has a market cap of C$7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 10.2997732 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.