LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,340 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 313.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,083.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 97.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

FNCL stock opened at $57.15 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10.

