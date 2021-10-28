LPL Financial LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

