LPL Financial LLC Buys 15,388 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,141,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,535,000 after acquiring an additional 142,726 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 28.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after buying an additional 271,365 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter worth $143,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $13.58 on Thursday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

