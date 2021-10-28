LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Yandex by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,808 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 5.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,606,000 after acquiring an additional 215,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,119,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,433,000 after buying an additional 65,404 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,505,000 after buying an additional 143,877 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Yandex by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,394,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $169,411,000 after purchasing an additional 195,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YNDX. UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $78.01 on Thursday. Yandex has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $82.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.96, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.61) by $10.30. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

