Lotto Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.74 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $23.74 million and approximately $5,000.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lotto has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.65 or 0.00307871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000408 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.