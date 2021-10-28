Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Up 7%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s stock price traded up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.37. 265,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,916,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.89.
The firm has a market capitalization of $849.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Lordstown Motors by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Lordstown Motors by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)
Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
