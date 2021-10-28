Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Up 7%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s stock price traded up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.37. 265,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,916,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $849.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Lordstown Motors by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Lordstown Motors by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.