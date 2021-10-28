Loop Capital Trims CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Target Price to $200.00

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.30.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $121.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.71. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -72.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 138.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 21.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

