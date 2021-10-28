Lookers (LON:LOOK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.74

Shares of Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.74 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 67.60 ($0.88). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 65.20 ($0.85), with a volume of 203,085 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Lookers in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75. The firm has a market cap of £255.48 million and a P/E ratio of 3.60.

In other Lookers news, insider Duncan McPhee bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £5,100 ($6,663.18).

About Lookers (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

