Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 245 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,146,000 after purchasing an additional 102,251 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,654,000 after acquiring an additional 311,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,272,000 after acquiring an additional 175,527 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,288,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 11.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,245,000 after acquiring an additional 62,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $84.03 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average of $85.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.54%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $443,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,505,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,834 shares of company stock worth $5,035,077 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

