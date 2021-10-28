Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 40.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 474.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,918 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,259,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 746,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,976,000 after purchasing an additional 354,983 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

NYSE:CC opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Chemours news, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $188,634.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699 in the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

