Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

