Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $36,000 Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of R. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,330,000 after purchasing an additional 876,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,213,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,690,000 after purchasing an additional 303,465 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,559,000 after purchasing an additional 148,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,217,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.47.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on R. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

