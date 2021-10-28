London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a £103 ($134.57) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LSEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,890 ($116.15) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a £110 ($143.72) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,240 ($94.59) on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 1-year high of £100.10 ($130.78). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,901.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,700.26. The company has a market capitalization of £36.65 billion and a PE ratio of 71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total transaction of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

