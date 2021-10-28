Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.53. Logitech International posted earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOGI. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

LOGI stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.30. The company had a trading volume of 539,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,549. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.52.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.9481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

