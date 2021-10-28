Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Cut to $123.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $135.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $83.22 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.52. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Amundi bought a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,873,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Logitech International by 2,065.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,140,000 after acquiring an additional 482,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,908,000 after purchasing an additional 412,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,902,000 after purchasing an additional 341,129 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 702.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 266,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.