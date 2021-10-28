Lode-Star Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSMG) Short Interest Update

Lode-Star Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSMG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LSMG remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. Lode-Star Mining has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

About Lode-Star Mining

