LMR Partners LLP Purchases 10,000 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $22,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 36.5% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 430,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 115,145 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 25.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after buying an additional 61,296 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 17.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 137,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 20,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at $8,157,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.79. 2,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $50.01.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.46%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

