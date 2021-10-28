LMR Partners LLP Makes New $35.05 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,217,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $20,893,000. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $657,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $2,228,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,229,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after buying an additional 231,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,176,793. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

