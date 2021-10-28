LMR Partners LLP Invests $14.46 Million in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Smartsheet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,599 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 87,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Smartsheet by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,024. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.47.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMAR. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.76.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $490,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 416,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,318,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $45,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,880,093 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.