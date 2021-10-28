LMR Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,508 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.24% of KT worth $16,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KT by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in KT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in KT by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in KT by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 124,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.09. 4,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. KT Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

