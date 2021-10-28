LMR Partners LLP Buys 120,208 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2,820.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,470 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,208 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,528.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 21,412 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 278,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 400,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,019. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $242.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.