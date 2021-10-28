LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Stock Position Lessened by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,202 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $783,000.

Shares of SCD stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

