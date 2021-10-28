Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 169.9% from the September 30th total of 392,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lion Group during the second quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lion Group by 121.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 28,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lion Group during the first quarter worth $270,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Lion Group by 115.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lion Group by 108.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 95,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 49,647 shares during the period. 1.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LGHL stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,975. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. Lion Group has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

