Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Lincoln National by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNC opened at $73.40 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $76.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

