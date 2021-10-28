Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $54.76

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and traded as high as $55.06. Linamar shares last traded at $55.06, with a volume of 805 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIMAF. TD Securities dropped their target price on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Linamar in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

