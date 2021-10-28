Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $280.48 million, a P/E ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 1.01. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,016 shares of company stock valued at $431,847. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 633.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 60.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 284,789 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 24.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter worth $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

