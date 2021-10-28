Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will announce sales of $12.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the highest is $12.60 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $12.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $52.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $52.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $49.55 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $50.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMST. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $729,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,134 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,624 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,514. The stock has a market cap of $120.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

