Lightspeed POS (LSPD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Lightspeed POS to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Lightspeed POS has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. On average, analysts expect Lightspeed POS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LSPD opened at $91.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion and a PE ratio of -70.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.43 and its 200-day moving average is $85.87. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $130.02.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

