Lightspeed POS (LSPD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Lightspeed POS to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Lightspeed POS has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.
Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. On average, analysts expect Lightspeed POS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LSPD opened at $91.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion and a PE ratio of -70.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.43 and its 200-day moving average is $85.87. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $130.02.
Lightspeed POS Company Profile
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
