Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Trading 9.7% Higher

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s stock price traded up 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.38. 30,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 506,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 19.33 and a current ratio of 20.14.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

