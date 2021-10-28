Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Lifetime Brands has a payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $371.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Craig Phillips sold 3,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $58,896.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,631 shares of company stock worth $390,855 over the last ninety days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifetime Brands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 9,620.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

