Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Down 98.6% in October

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the September 30th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNNGY. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Li Ning from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Ning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGY opened at $287.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 117.27 and a beta of 0.85. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $128.25 and a 1 year high of $348.89.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

