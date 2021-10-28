LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $7.62

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $7.89. LG Display shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 9,500 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on LPL. UBS Group lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CLSA lowered LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 355.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 308.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 102.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth about $845,000. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

