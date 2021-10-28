LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Down to $145.83

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $145.83, but opened at $136.01. LendingTree shares last traded at $137.08, with a volume of 2,675 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on TREE. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens reduced their price target on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.99 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,443,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,746,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,689,000 after buying an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,610,000 after buying an additional 66,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after buying an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,811,000 after buying an additional 141,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

