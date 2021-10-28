Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the September 30th total of 290,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LGRDY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legrand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $21.82 on Thursday. Legrand has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

