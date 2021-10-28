LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) versus Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Head-To-Head Comparison

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

40.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Shutterstock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Shutterstock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 11.47 $9.90 million N/A N/A Shutterstock $666.69 million 6.45 $71.77 million $2.02 58.16

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LegalZoom.com and Shutterstock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50 Shutterstock 0 0 5 0 3.00

LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus target price of $42.88, indicating a potential upside of 56.42%. Shutterstock has a consensus target price of $127.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.09%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Shutterstock.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Shutterstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com N/A N/A N/A Shutterstock 14.93% 25.67% 14.85%

Summary

Shutterstock beats LegalZoom.com on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial. The Other Category segment comprises of webdam. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.