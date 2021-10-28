Legal & General Group Plc Sells 558 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Stride were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,797,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 29.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,731,000 after acquiring an additional 279,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 101,098 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Stride by 19.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 695,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after acquiring an additional 111,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Stride by 7.7% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 671,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after buying an additional 48,241 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

