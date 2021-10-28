Legal & General Group Plc Purchases Shares of 27,553 Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 111,977 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55,635 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

In related news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $306,644.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,444 shares of company stock worth $793,823 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLDR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 293.18%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.