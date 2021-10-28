Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 5,290 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 223.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STEP. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in StepStone Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in StepStone Group by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in StepStone Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 24,817 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $1,110,560.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 2,305 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $93,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,261 shares of company stock worth $8,369,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

STEP stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.63. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

