Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 3,101 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 536.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LXFR opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $586.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

