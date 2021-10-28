Legal & General Group Plc Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 662.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Eargo were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eargo by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,662 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eargo by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 607,187 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Eargo by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 291,054 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eargo during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,411,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eargo by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 968,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,354,000 after purchasing an additional 110,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Eargo alerts:

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. Eargo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market cap of $317.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EAR. William Blair downgraded shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Eargo Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.